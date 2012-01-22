* Redemption requests at record low of 1.85 percent
* Investors ready to redeploy funds
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Jan 22 Redemption requests by
hedge fund clients have fallen to the lowest monthly level on
record as improving market sentiment combined with a typical
seasonal lull in asset re-allocation, data shows.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a monthly snapshot
of clients giving notice to withdraw their cash as a percentage
of GlobeOp's assets under administration, measured 1.85 percent
in the January report, down from 4.58 percent in the December
report, which shows requests to redeem funds in January, which
is typically a period of heavy re-allocation.
That is the lowest recorded since the January report in
2008, when GlobeOp began compiling the index.
January report notifications were also substantially lower
than the same time last year, when requests stood at 2.79
percent.
"It's more to do with a reallocation of investments. People
take money out in January and redeploy it in February and
March," GlobeOp Financial Services Chief Executive Hans
Hufschmid said.
The $2 trillion hedge fund industry had a humbling year in
2011, with the average fund dropping 4.8 percent -- the second
negative year in four -- recording net capital outflows of $127
million in the fourth quarter, research compiled by Hedge Fund
Research showed.
But 2012 could see investors put some $80 billion of new
money into the industry, a report conducted by Barclays Capital,
titled 'The Money Trail' predicts.
GlobeOp's data covers around $173 billion of hedge fund
assets under administration, or around 8 to 10 percent of the
global hedge fund industry.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator hit an all-time high
of 19.27 percent in November 2008 in the wake of the collapse of
U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers. Its previous all-time low
of 2.08 percent was recorded in July 2011.