By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 Client demands to pull money
out of hedge funds may rise further from a three-month high in
March as investors grow nervous over Cyprus's debt crisis, said
hedge fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp.
SS&C GlobeOp's Forward Redemption Indicator (FRI), a monthly
snapshot of clients giving notice to withdraw their cash as a
percentage of assets under administration, measured 4.33 percent
in March.
This was more than double January's level and above the 3.23
percent seen a year ago.
"There's been volatility in markets, so you're going to see
fund redemptions correlated with what's happening there," said
Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies.
"Cyprus has had an impact on short-term thinking," he said
adding that he expected a higher figure in next month's FRI.
Markets have wobbled this week on concerns about whether the
Mediterranean island can secure a rescue package and avoid
default on its debt.
However, redemption requests are still nowhere near the peak
of more than 19 percent seen in late 2008 in the aftermath of
the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers. Levels
have not topped 10 percent since September 2009.
SS&C's Stone added that the April 15 deadline for most
individual U.S. tax returns could also push outflows higher as
investors raise cash for tax bills.
Exit demands in March were also boosted by the looming end
of the quarter, when some hedge funds allow clients to access
their money.
Hedge funds have profited from a sharp rally in financial
markets since last summer, but some investors are disappointed
that many hedge funds have failed to match equity markets.
The average hedge fund rose 6.4 percent last year compared
with a 16 percent total return from the S&P 500, according to
Hedge Fund Research.
In the first two months of this year funds gained 2.7
percent, compared with a 6.6 percent gain from the S&P.
Around 10 percent of the global hedge fund industry is
covered by SS&C GlobeOp's data.