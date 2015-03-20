BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
LONDON, March 20 Investor requests to take out cash from hedge funds rose month on month in March, data from SS&C Technologies showed on Friday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator -- a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration -- measured 3.91 percent in March, up from 3.64 percent in February.
"March redemption requests are in line with prior-year levels and represent quarter-end activity, plus slightly higher redemptions planned for the long-term," said Bill Stone, chief executive officer of SS&C Technologies.
The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and based on data provided by its fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets invested in the hedge fund sector. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres