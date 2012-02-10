Feb 10 Full-year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in billion pesos) Net income 9.83 vs 9.75 Core income 10.03 vs 9.08 EBITDA 35.10 vs 33.01 Revenue 67.81 vs 62.03 Note: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. In a filing, Globe said it ended 2011 with a total mobile subscriber base of 30 million, a 13 percent expansion from 26.5 million a year earlier. ($1 = 42.5 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Urquhart)