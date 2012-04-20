EU's Dijsselbloem expects deal on Greek bailout next week- spokesman
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.
MOSCOW, April 20 Russian mid-sized lender Globexbank appointed UBS to organise meetings with investors in Switzerland and London on a possible issue of Eurocommercial papers (ECP), a banking source said on Friday.
The meetings will take place on April 24 and April 25, the source said.
Globexbank said in March it was planning to raise up to $2 billion in the ECP programme.
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.
LONDON, June 9 The ECB's final guidance on leveraged loans will reshape the European market when it comes into effect in November, but several key questions have yet to be answered as the countdown begins.