Oct 30 British mobile technology firm Globo Plc
said it had received a letter of default from its main
creditor, days after its top management quit due to financial
irregularities at the company.
Globo, under investigation from UK's financial watchdog,
said on Friday it had to make various payments in the coming
weeks and that it was working to sort out its current financial
position.
The company first came under the scanner after U.S. hedge
fund and short-seller Quintessential Capital Management raised
questions about Globo's revenue model and finances in a
report.(bit.ly/1kHyFkU)
The report prompted an emergency meeting at the company,
where some financial irregularities were revealed. Globo's chief
executive and chief financial officer resigned on Monday.
Companies, both big and small, have come under scathing
attacks from short-sellers recently including Valeant
Pharmaceuticals, which was accused of using speciality
pharmacies to inflate its revenue.
Insurance claims processor Quindell Plc, which is
listed on London's junior AIM market just like Globo, came under
fire from fund manager Gotham City Research last year for
discrepancies in its revenue model.
Quindell is still being investigated by Britain's anti-fraud
agency.
Globo said on Friday that RBC Europe Ltd had resigned as
nominated adviser and broker to the company with immediate
effect. Under AIM rules, the company has one month to appoint a
new adviser or see its stock delisted.
The company's shares have been suspended from trading since
Oct. 23.
