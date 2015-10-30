Oct 30 British mobile technology firm Globo Plc said it had received a letter of default from its main creditor, days after its top management quit due to financial irregularities at the company.

Globo, under investigation from UK's financial watchdog, said on Friday it had to make various payments in the coming weeks and that it was working to sort out its current financial position.

The company first came under the scanner after U.S. hedge fund and short-seller Quintessential Capital Management raised questions about Globo's revenue model and finances in a report.(bit.ly/1kHyFkU)

The report prompted an emergency meeting at the company, where some financial irregularities were revealed. Globo's chief executive and chief financial officer resigned on Monday.

Companies, both big and small, have come under scathing attacks from short-sellers recently including Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which was accused of using speciality pharmacies to inflate its revenue.

Insurance claims processor Quindell Plc, which is listed on London's junior AIM market just like Globo, came under fire from fund manager Gotham City Research last year for discrepancies in its revenue model.

Quindell is still being investigated by Britain's anti-fraud agency.

Globo said on Friday that RBC Europe Ltd had resigned as nominated adviser and broker to the company with immediate effect. Under AIM rules, the company has one month to appoint a new adviser or see its stock delisted.

The company's shares have been suspended from trading since Oct. 23. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)