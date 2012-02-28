Feb 28 A spinal implant manufacturer and
its chief executive have reached a $1 million settlement with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for selling unapproved
devices.
The settlement requires privately held Globus Medical Inc
of Audubon, Pennsylvania, to pay a $550,000 penalty and David
Paul, its CEO, to pay $450,000, FDA said in a statement.
During a September 2010 inspection, FDA investigators
learned the company had marketed its NuBone Osteoinductive Bone
Graft product without proper regulatory approval.
Globus had sought clearance for the product in January 2009,
but FDA declined to approve it after determining that it was not
substantially equivalent to legally marketed products. The
company continued to distribute the product anyway.
(Reporting By Susan Kelly; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)