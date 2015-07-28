LONDON, July 28 Gloo Networks, an acquisition
vehicle aimed at the media sector, is to list on London's AIM
and will target companies worth up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56
billion), the company said on Tuesday.
The firm is raising an initial 30 million pounds from
investors and will look for targets in the United States, Europe
and the United Kingdom.
Gloo is backed by asset management and corporate finance
group Marwyn. On Monday another listed Marwyn-backed investment
vehicle, Zegona, bought Spanish cable operator Telecable
for $706 million including debt in its first deal.
Gloo is seeking consumer brands in the media sector with an
enterprise value of between 250 million and 1 billion pounds.
Mergers and acquisitions in the media sector have reached
$178.8 billion so far this year, up 16 percent on last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Last week Pearson
agreed to sell the Financial Times newspaper to Japanese media
group Nikkei, and is in talks to sell its 50 percent stake in
The Economist to the weekly paper's other shareholders.
The company will be headed by Rebecca Miskin, formerly a
digital strategy director at Hearst Magazines UK, and Juan
Lopez-Valcarcel, Chief Digital Officer for Pearson
International.
($1 = 0.6421 pounds)
