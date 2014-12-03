Dec 3 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to acquire 30 percent stake in Guangzhou-based bio-tech firm for 150.3 million yuan (24.44 million US dollar)

* Says signs cooperation agreement to acquire 85.01 percent stake in Shanxi Powerdone Pharmaceutics Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vmgO5k; bit.ly/1yhhFBi

