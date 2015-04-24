HONG KONG, April 24 China developer Glorious Property has completed the coupon payment on its $300 million bonds due 2015, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

The developer, whose bonds were downgraded to Ca from Caa2 by Moody's Investors Service on Monday, earlier this month unveiled a loss and a decline in annual revenue for 2014.

"Glorious' downgrade reflects Moody's concern over the company's high risk of default. Moreover, its ability to refinance the bond maturing on 25 October 2015 has been weakened substantially by the set of very poor results for 2014," the agency had said in the report.

Glorious Property spokeswoman Doris Chung said: "We have settled the payment already. We don't have any additional comments other than about the coupon payment."

The coupon payment is due on April 25. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)