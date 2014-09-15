Sept 15 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 66.21 percent stake in a medical equipment firm in jiangsu province for 101.4 million yuan (16.51 million US dollar)

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qYq3q7; bit.ly/1m7WaD3

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)