BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
Sept 15 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 66.21 percent stake in a medical equipment firm in jiangsu province for 101.4 million yuan (16.51 million US dollar)
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qYq3q7; bit.ly/1m7WaD3
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46