SYDNEY, Dec 22 Shares in Australia's
Gloucester Coal were suspended from trading on Thursday
as it continued talks over a potential takeover offer estimated
by some media reports at A$2 billion ($2.02 billion).
Sources on Tuesday said Gloucester was in talks with
Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia to create Australia's top
independent coal miner as strong Asian demand drives a boom in
coal deals.
Gloucester, which has a market value of A$1.4 billion and is
64 percent owned by Noble Group, said on Thursday it
was not yet ready to make an announcement on the takeover offer
and sought suspendion from trading till close of trade.
"Gloucester expects to make an announcement in relation to a
potential merger proposal which will end the suspension," it
said in a statement.
Yancoal's parent, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
, was suspended from trade this week in Shanghai and
Hong Kong "pending a price sensitive announcement". Noble shares
were also suspended in Singapore on Wednesday.
A deal would be the latest in a slew of coal mergers and
acquisitions in Australia as miners look to tap into strong
Asian demand, particularly from top consumer China.
BACKDOOR LISTING
Yancoal is looking to take over Gloucester to combine their
thermal and coking coal assets in New South Wales and
Queensland, improve its port access, and to use Gloucester as a
backdoor route for listing in Australia.
China's fourth-largest coal producer was required to float
at least 30 percent of the Australian business on the local
exchange by 2012 as a condition of its A$3.3 billion takeover of
Felix Resources in 2009.
A reverse takeover of Gloucester would give Yancoal a local
listing without having to risk an initial public offering in a
shaky market, where coal stocks in particular have been
pummelled on worries about a global economic downturn.
Gloucester's shares have tumbled 42 percent this year to
A$7.03, putting it in the 30 worst performing stocks among
Australia's 200 biggest companies.
Key to the deal will be Hong Kong-based Noble Group, which
has a track record of buying junior miners, helping fund
projects, then selling out.
The two firms have been tightlipped on the deal value though
media reports have speculated a A$2 billion number, one which
has been played down by sources close the deal.
Yancoal and Gloucester both have mines and projects in New
South Wales and Queensland. Gloucester aims to expand production
to 10 million tonnes a year by 2016, while Yancoal expects to
produce 20 million tonnes a year by 2015.
That would put a combined group ahead of Whitehaven Coal
, which last week announced a $2.5 billion takeover of
Aston Resources to create a company producing 25
million tonnes a year by 2016.
Yancoal is being advised by UBS and Citi, while Gloucester is
being advised by Lazard.
Since taking over Felix Resources, Yancoal has bought Syntech
Resources for A$203 million and is about to complete the A$297
million acquisition of Premier Coal from Wesfarmers.
It sought to buy Whitehaven Coal earlier this year but the
two were never able to agree on a price.
($1 = 0.9924 Australian dollars)
