* Gloucester says not yet in position to make announcement

* Gloucester talking to Chinese-controlled Yancoal - sources

* Seeks suspension from trade till close of trade

* Deal would create Australia's top independent coal miner (Adds details, background)

SYDNEY, Dec 22 Shares in Australia's Gloucester Coal were suspended from trading on Thursday as it continued talks over a potential takeover offer estimated by some media reports at A$2 billion ($2.02 billion).

Sources on Tuesday said Gloucester was in talks with Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia to create Australia's top independent coal miner as strong Asian demand drives a boom in coal deals.

Gloucester, which has a market value of A$1.4 billion and is 64 percent owned by Noble Group, said on Thursday it was not yet ready to make an announcement on the takeover offer and sought suspendion from trading till close of trade.

"Gloucester expects to make an announcement in relation to a potential merger proposal which will end the suspension," it said in a statement.

Yancoal's parent, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd , was suspended from trade this week in Shanghai and Hong Kong "pending a price sensitive announcement". Noble shares were also suspended in Singapore on Wednesday.

A deal would be the latest in a slew of coal mergers and acquisitions in Australia as miners look to tap into strong Asian demand, particularly from top consumer China.

BACKDOOR LISTING

Yancoal is looking to take over Gloucester to combine their thermal and coking coal assets in New South Wales and Queensland, improve its port access, and to use Gloucester as a backdoor route for listing in Australia.

China's fourth-largest coal producer was required to float at least 30 percent of the Australian business on the local exchange by 2012 as a condition of its A$3.3 billion takeover of Felix Resources in 2009.

A reverse takeover of Gloucester would give Yancoal a local listing without having to risk an initial public offering in a shaky market, where coal stocks in particular have been pummelled on worries about a global economic downturn.

Gloucester's shares have tumbled 42 percent this year to A$7.03, putting it in the 30 worst performing stocks among Australia's 200 biggest companies.

Key to the deal will be Hong Kong-based Noble Group, which has a track record of buying junior miners, helping fund projects, then selling out.

The two firms have been tightlipped on the deal value though media reports have speculated a A$2 billion number, one which has been played down by sources close the deal.

Yancoal and Gloucester both have mines and projects in New South Wales and Queensland. Gloucester aims to expand production to 10 million tonnes a year by 2016, while Yancoal expects to produce 20 million tonnes a year by 2015.

That would put a combined group ahead of Whitehaven Coal , which last week announced a $2.5 billion takeover of Aston Resources to create a company producing 25 million tonnes a year by 2016.

Yancoal is being advised by UBS and Citi, while Gloucester is being advised by Lazard.

Since taking over Felix Resources, Yancoal has bought Syntech Resources for A$203 million and is about to complete the A$297 million acquisition of Premier Coal from Wesfarmers.

It sought to buy Whitehaven Coal earlier this year but the two were never able to agree on a price.

($1 = 0.9924 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)