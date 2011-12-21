SYDNEY Dec 22 Shares in Australia's Gloucester Coal were suspended from trading on Thursday as the company said it was not yet ready to make an announcement over a takeover offer.

Sources on Tuesday said Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia and Gloucester, 64 percent owned by Hong Kong-based Noble Group , were in talks to create Australia's top independent coal miner.

Yancoal is looking to take over Gloucester to combine their thermal and coking coal assets in New South Wales and Queensland, improve its port access, and to use Gloucester as a backdoor route for listing in Australia. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)