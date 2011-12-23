Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
MELBOURNE Dec 23 Shares in Gloucester Coal jumped 23 percent on Friday, after China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said it plans to merge its Australian unit with Gloucester in a A$700 million deal.
For details, see
Sydney-based Gloucester will be merged with Yancoal Australia Ltd., and Yanzhou will own 77 percent of the new company. Gloucester shareholders will own the rest and receive A$700 million ($705.36 million) in cash, the equivalent of A$3.20 in per share, Yancoal said in a statement. Each Gloucester Coal shareholder will receive one share in the merged company.
Gloucester shares rose 23 percent to A$8.65 on opening. They last traded on Dec. 19, before trading was suspended.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
MELBOURNE, June 13 The growing number of electric vehicles hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an industry report on Tuesday. Electric or hybrid cars and buses are expected to reach 27 million by 2027, up from 3 million this year, according to a report by consultancy IDTechEx, commissioned by the International Copper Association (ICA). "Demand for electric vehicles is forecast to increas