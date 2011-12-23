MELBOURNE Dec 23 Shares in Gloucester Coal jumped 23 percent on Friday, after China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said it plans to merge its Australian unit with Gloucester in a A$700 million deal.

For details, see

Sydney-based Gloucester will be merged with Yancoal Australia Ltd., and Yanzhou will own 77 percent of the new company. Gloucester shareholders will own the rest and receive A$700 million ($705.36 million) in cash, the equivalent of A$3.20 in per share, Yancoal said in a statement. Each Gloucester Coal shareholder will receive one share in the merged company.

Gloucester shares rose 23 percent to A$8.65 on opening. They last traded on Dec. 19, before trading was suspended.

