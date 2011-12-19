MELBOURNE Dec 20 Chinese-controlled
Yancoal Australia has approached A$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion)
Gloucester Coal with a plan to merge to create
Australia's biggest coal company, a source familiar with the
deal said on Tuesday.
Media reported that Yancoal was looking to take over
Gloucester and use it as a backdoor route for listing in
Australia.
Yancoal is required to float at least 30 percent of the
company on the Australian Securities Exchange by 2012 as a
condition of its A$3.3 billion takeover of Felix Resources in
2009.
Yancoal is a unit of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
.
($1 = 1.0072 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)