* Yancoal could use Gloucester to meet float requirement
* Gloucester market cap at $1.4 bln after steep fall this
year
* Gloucester, Yanzhou Coal Mining share trading halted
* Shares in top Gloucester owner Noble jump 5 pct
(Adds valuation details, graphic)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Dec 20 Chinese-controlled
Yancoal Australia is in talks to buy Gloucester Coal to
create Australia's top independent coal miner, three sources
said on Tuesday, as strong Asian demand drives a boom in coal
deals.
Gloucester, which has a market value of A$1.4 billion ($1.4
billion), confirmed it was in talks with an unnamed suitor on a
potential takeover and requested a two-day trading halt on its
shares pending an announcement on a deal.
Yancoal is looking to take over Gloucester to combine their
thermal and coking coal assets in New South Wales and
Queensland, improve its port access, and to use Gloucester as a
backdoor route for listing in Australia.
"They're on an acquisition drive. Maybe they kill two birds
with one stone," said Andrew Harrington, an analyst at Patersons
Securities, who values Gloucester at A$1.9 billion.
Yancoal Australia declined to comment. Trading in Yancoal's
parent, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd was
halted in Shanghai and Hong Kong "pending a price sensitive
announcement".
China's fourth-largest coal producer was required to float
at least 30 percent of the Australian business on the local
exchange by 2012 as a condition of its A$3.3 billion takeover of
Felix Resources in 2009.
A reverse takeover of Gloucester would give Yancoal a local
listing without having to risk an initial public offering in a
shaky market, where coal stocks in particular have been
pummelled on worries about a global economic downturn.
Gloucester's shares have tumbled 42 percent this year to
A$7.03, putting it in the 30 worst performing stocks among
Australia's 200 biggest companies.
WILLING SELLER?
A deal would be the latest in a slew of coal mergers and
acquisitions in Australia as miners look to tap into strong
Asian demand, particularly from top consumer China.
Key to the deal will be Gloucester's 64 percent owner, Hong
Kong-based Noble Group, which has a track record of
buying junior miners, helping fund projects, then selling out.
Sources familiar with the talks played down reports of an
offer as high as A$2 billion for Gloucester.
Seven analysts' valuations on Gloucester range between
A$8.41 and A$10.43 share, averaging A$9.29 a share, valuing the
group at A$1.88 billion.
A deal around that level would represent a 32 percent
premium to Gloucester's last trade - below the premium paid in
the two biggest recent deals in Australia involving producing
assets.
Peabody Energy paid a 47 percent premium
in its $5 billion takeover of Macarthur Coal, while Rio Tinto
and Mitsubishi Corp paid a 37 percent
premium to acquire Coal & Allied.
Noble, which tried to sell its stake in Gloucester last year
to Macarthur Coal, had no comment on Yancoal's approach to
Gloucester. Macarthur offered A$8 cash per share last year, but
that was before Gloucester expanded with some acquisitions.
Noble's Singapore-listed shares jumped 5 percent to S$1.165
on the prospects it would be able to sell its Gloucester stake
for a profit.
MORE COAL
Yancoal and Gloucester both have mines and projects in New
South Wales and Queensland. Gloucester aims to expand production
to 10 million tonnes a year by 2016, while Yancoal expects to
produce 20 million tonnes a year by 2015.
That would put a combined group ahead of Whitehaven Coal
, which last week announced a $2.5 billion takeover of
Aston Resources to create a company producing 25
million tonnes a year by 2016.
Yancoal is being advised by UBS and Citi, while Gloucester
is being advised by Lazard.
Since taking over Felix Resources, Yancoal has bought
Syntech Resources for A$203 million and is about to complete the
A$297 million acquisition of Premier Coal from Wesfarmers
.
It sought to buy Whitehaven Coal earlier this year but the
two were never able to agree on a price.
Yancoal's move on Gloucester means the Chinese group will
likely not be bidding for New Hope Coal, another
Australian coal miner that is up for sale.
Earlier this month, parent Yanzhou Coal, which produced 49.4
million tonnes of coal in 2010, announced plans to issue up to
$2.3 billion in bonds.
($1 = 1.0072 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Alison Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by
Lincoln Feast and Ian Geoghegan)