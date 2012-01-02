SYDNEY, Jan 3 (RTRS) - Australia's Gloucester Coal , will wait till Yanzhou Coal Mining Co completes inspecting its books before deciding whether to recommend the Chinese firm's A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) takeover offer, the Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday.

"I am waiting untill the extensive due diligence work is completed next month," James MacKenzie, chairman of the Australian miner was cited as saying in the newspaper.

Shares in Gloucester have climbed 22 percent since Yanzhou's takeover proposal on December 23 still short of the A$10.16 per share implied deal value, which analysts said reflected investors' uncertainty over the value of Yancoal's assets.

Under the proposed deal backed by Gloucester's major shareholder Noble Group, the Australian miner would be merged with Yancoal Australia Ltd., and Yanzhou will own 77 percent of the new company.

Gloucester shareholders will own the rest and receive A$700 million ($705.36 million) in cash, the equivalent of A$3.20 in per share, Yancoal said in a statement. Each Gloucester Coal shareholder will receive one share in the merged company.

The deal puts Yancoal on course to meet a requirement to float 30 percent of its Australian assets by the end of 2012, a condition of its A$3.3 billion takeover of Felix Resources in 2009. ($1 = 0.9754 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)