HONG KONG, March 5 Gloucester Coal's board of directors will unanimously urge shareholders to back a proposed merger with Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's Australian unit, Yanzhou Coal said on Monday.

The merger between Gloucester Coal and Yancoal Australia would create one of the largest listed coal companies in Australia. Gloucester Coal is expected to call a shareholders meeting in May to seek approval for the deal, which is likely to close in the second quarter, Yanzhou Coal said in a statement.

Under the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, Yanzhou Coal will hold a 78 percent stake in the merged company, with Gloucester owning the rest.

Gloucester's major shareholder Noble Group has already expressed support for the proposed deal.

Chinese companies have been on a buying spree for natural resources assets in Australia, tapping its commodity base to meet demand from massive residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across China.

In 2011, Yancoal Australia produced 13.06 million tonnes of raw coal and sold 10.06 million tonnes of coal, while Gloucester produced 4.84 million tons of raw coal and sold 2.85 metric tons of coal, the Chinese company said. (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Will Waterman)