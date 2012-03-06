* Offer trimmed to A$639 mln cash, 22% stake in merged group

* Takeover awaits Australia government approval

* Deal expected to be completed in June

* Gloucester shares up 0.7% in weaker market (Adds details, Gloucester share reaction)

MELBOURNE, March 6 Australia's Gloucester Coal has agreed to a 9 percent cut in the cash portion of a takeover offer from China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co , reflecting revised debt calculations for the two groups due mainly to a stronger Australian dollar.

Gloucester's board recommended the offer on Tuesday, under which shareholders will receive A$639 million ($682 million), or A$3.15 a share in cash, and a 22 percent stake in what will be Australia's biggest listed coal miner.

That is down from A$700 million in cash and a 23 percent stake in the merged group proposed last December.

"The Gloucester Board unanimously believes shareholders should support the proposal as it provides an opportunity to participate in the benefits of creating a world class coal producer," Gloucester Chairman James MacKenzie said in a statement.

Yancoal's debt contribution has been reduced by A$300 million ($323 million) to about A$2.4 billion, as a rising Aussie dollar has reduced the value of its U.S.-dollar debt, while Gloucester's debt contribution has increased to A$379 million.

Gloucester's 64 percent shareholder, Hong Kong-based trader Noble Group, has said it will accept the offer.

The deal, first announced last December, is expected to be completed in June, subject to approvals from Chinese authorities, Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and a shareholder vote.

The deal will enable Yancoal to gain a local listing by the end of this year, meeting a condition imposed on it when it took over another Australian coal miner, Felix Resources, for A$3.3 bilion in 2009.

Gloucester shareholders will not see details on the value of Yancoal's assets until April, ahead of a vote due in May.

Investors' uncertainty over Yancoal's valuation has kept Gloucester's shares trading well below analysts' estimates of more than A$10 on the value of the offer.

However with the deal moving a step closer to completion, Gloucester's shares rose 0.5 percent to A$8.50 a share in early trade on Tuesday, defying falls across the mining sector on Tuesday on worries about slowing growth in China.

Separately, Yanzhou Coal said in Shanghai on Tuesday that it planned to issue up to $1 billion in bonds in overseas markets.

($1 = 0.9298 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)