* Offer trimmed to A$639 mln cash, 22% stake in merged group
* Takeover awaits Australia government approval
* Deal expected to be completed in June
* Gloucester shares up 0.7% in weaker market
(Adds details, Gloucester share reaction)
MELBOURNE, March 6 Australia's Gloucester
Coal has agreed to a 9 percent cut in the cash portion
of a takeover offer from China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co
, reflecting revised debt calculations for the two
groups due mainly to a stronger Australian dollar.
Gloucester's board recommended the offer on Tuesday, under
which shareholders will receive A$639 million ($682 million), or
A$3.15 a share in cash, and a 22 percent stake in what will be
Australia's biggest listed coal miner.
That is down from A$700 million in cash and a 23 percent
stake in the merged group proposed last December.
"The Gloucester Board unanimously believes shareholders
should support the proposal as it provides an opportunity to
participate in the benefits of creating a world class coal
producer," Gloucester Chairman James MacKenzie said in a
statement.
Yancoal's debt contribution has been reduced by A$300
million ($323 million) to about A$2.4 billion, as a rising
Aussie dollar has reduced the value of its U.S.-dollar debt,
while Gloucester's debt contribution has increased to A$379
million.
Gloucester's 64 percent shareholder, Hong Kong-based trader
Noble Group, has said it will accept the offer.
The deal, first announced last December, is expected to be
completed in June, subject to approvals from Chinese
authorities, Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB)
and a shareholder vote.
The deal will enable Yancoal to gain a local listing by the
end of this year, meeting a condition imposed on it when it took
over another Australian coal miner, Felix Resources, for A$3.3
bilion in 2009.
Gloucester shareholders will not see details on the value of
Yancoal's assets until April, ahead of a vote due in May.
Investors' uncertainty over Yancoal's valuation has kept
Gloucester's shares trading well below analysts' estimates of
more than A$10 on the value of the offer.
However with the deal moving a step closer to completion,
Gloucester's shares rose 0.5 percent to A$8.50 a share in early
trade on Tuesday, defying falls across the mining sector on
Tuesday on worries about slowing growth in China.
Separately, Yanzhou Coal said in Shanghai on Tuesday that it
planned to issue up to $1 billion in bonds in overseas markets.
($1 = 0.9298 Australian dollars)
