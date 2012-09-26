BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2
Sept 26 Gloucester Credit Card Trust : * Moody's: no ratings impact on Gloucester Credit card notes following
September 21, 2012 amendments * Rpt-moody's: no ratings impact on gloucester credit card notes following
september 21, 2012 amendments
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp announces US$48.8 million property acquisition in Dallas, Texas