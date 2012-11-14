SINGAPORE Nov 15 Singapore's Global Logistic
Properties Ltd, one of the world's largest warehouse
operators, said it will raise about S$414.4 million ($339
million) through a private placement of shares to partly fund
its acquisition of Brazilian assets.
GLP said on Thursday it would issue 160 million new shares
at S$2.59. Shares of GLP last traded at S$2.72 on Monday.
GLP said on Wednesday it would form joint ventures with the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), China Investment
Corp and Government of Singapore Investment Corp
to help fund its acquisition of Brazil logistic assets
worth $1.4 billion.
Shares of GLP have surged 55 percent this year, compared to
the Straits Times Index's 14 percent gain.
($1 = 1.2227 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)