(Adds company comment, details)
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG Aug 4 Global Logistic Properties Ltd
(GLP) is to buy a 15.3 percent stake in China's
largest state-owned warehouse logistics company for 2 billion
yuan ($324 million), and the two firms will form a joint
venture, aiming to tap the warehouse industry in China amid an
online shopping boom.
GLP, a provider of logistics facilities in China, Japan and
Brazil, said in a statement the joint venture with its partner
China Materials Storage and Transportation Development Company
(CMSTD) is expected to invest over 3.6 billion yuan
($583 million) to develop up to 1.3 million square meters of
buildable area across China.
China's booming ecommerce industry faces a shortage of
modern warehouse facilities, and GLP estimated the country needs
to invest $2.5 trillion over the next 15 years to achieve one
third of the scale available in the United
States.
The joint venture will be the exclusive vehicle for
logistics development projects in China of CMSTD, which owns a
total land resources of more than 9 million square meters.
The deal will allow to GLP to benefit from CMSTD's strong
land sourcing capabilities and CMSTD will have the opportunity
to tap into GLP's expertise in developing and managing modern
logistics facilities, GLP co-founder and chief executive officer
Ming Z. Mei said.
GLP is making the investment out of the funds raised in
February in a consortium deal with Bank of China Group
Investment, private equity firm Hopu Funds and China Life
.
GLP will pay 11.82 yuan per share for the 15.3 percent stake
via a private placement, representing a 10 percent discount to
the last transacted price of CMSTD on July 25.
Less than 20 percent of China's warehouses are categorised
as modern, with fully computerised tracking systems and the
latest in retail technology, GLP and other warehouse builders
said.
The lack of technology can cut into profits for e-commerce
firms. Though wages in China are much lower than in the United
States, it can cost over twice as much to transport goods,
according to GLP, the biggest foreign builder of logistics
facilities in China.
In May, Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management said it
would spend up to $650 million to buy 20 percent of Chinese
warehouse firm e-Shang, backed by private equity firm Warburg
Pincus LLC, and establish a joint venture.
(Reporting by Clare Jim
Aldred; Editing by Jane Merriman)