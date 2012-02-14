HONG KONG Feb 14 Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd, which owns properties in China and Japan, on Tuesday posted an 11 percent rise in third quarter net profit.

GLP, about 50 percent-owned by the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation sovereign wealth fund, said it earned $91.2 million in net profit for the three months ended in December, compared with $82.1 million for the same period a year ago.

Shares in GLP closed 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday ahead of the results, which came after the close of trade in Singapore, on a day that the benchmark Straits Times index saw a 0.4 percent rise. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Matt Driskill)