By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, Feb 14 Warehouse operator
Global Logistic Properties Ltd, which owns properties
in China and Japan, is looking for acquisitions after growth on
the mainland drove an 11 percent rise in third quarter net
profit.
GLP, about 50 percent-owned by the Government of Singapore
Investment Corporation sovereign wealth fund, said it
earned $91.2 million in net profit for the three months ended in
December, compared with $82.1 million for the same period a year
ago.
Revenue from the company's business in China rose 81 percent
in the quarter, pushing total turnover up 19 percent to $145
million. Revenue in Japan rose 4.4 percent for the quarter, but
fell 2.5 percent in local currency terms, the company said.
The company's management said in a conference call that it
would seek to grow not only through strong domestic consumption
in China but also through opportunistic deals in large markets.
"We have a strong balance sheet in China and Japan, and
there's a shortage of capital among our competitors, given the
lack of bank credit," GLP deputy chairman Jeffrey Schwartz said.
GLP in December teamed up with Chinese sovereign wealth fund
the China Investment Corp to buy 15 warehouses in Japan
for $1.6 billion from LaSalle Investment Management. That marked
both the largest property deal in Japan last year and CIC's
first foray into Japanese real estate. The deal
closed on Feb. 8.
Chief Executive Officer Ming Mei said in the conference call
that the company would use the $1.8 billion in cash on its own
books as well as backing from GIC and CIC to buy more
warehouses.
Shares in GLP closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday ahead of
the results, which came after the close of trade in Singapore,
on a day that the benchmark Straits Times index rose
0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; additional reporting by
Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill and Will Waterman)