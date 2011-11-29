SINGAPORE Nov 29 Singapore-listed
warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd
hopes to raise about S$500 million ($385 million)via the issue
of perpetual capital securities to fund its operations, sources
said on Tuesday.
The company started book-building for the Singapore
dollar-denominated perpetuals earlier on Tuesday with guidance
that the notes will be priced to yield "mid-to-high 5 percent,"
IFR said.
The pricing surprised some bankers who had expected a lower
yield since GLP counts Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC
as a major shareholder. The guidance sparked keen
interest from investors, especially private bankers, said IFR, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.
The pricing is expected to be announced on Wednesday after a
roadshow in Hong Kong, sources told Reuters and IFR.
The sources declined to be named because the information has
not been made public.
Perpetuals are similar to preference shares in that they
offer regular dividends that are higher than yields on bonds
issued by the firm. But investors in these securities enjoy less
protection than bondholders in the event of default.
JPMorgan is the global coordinator for the GLP perpetuals
issue and is joint bookrunner and lead manager along with
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and DBS.
($1 = 1.2991 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill)