SINGAPORE Nov 30 Singapore-listed
warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd on
Wednesday priced its S$500 million ($385 million) perpetual
capital securities to yield 5.5 percent, according to a note
seen by Reuters.
The company, whose biggest shareholder is Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC, started book-building for
the Singapore dollar-denominated perpetuals on Tuesday with
guidance that they will be priced at "mid-to-high 5 percent".
Private banks accounted for 78 percent of the demand.
Perpetuals are similar to preference shares in that they
offer regular dividends that are higher than yields on bonds
issued by the firm. But investors in these securities enjoy less
protection than bondholders in the event of default.
JPMorgan was the global coordinator for the GLP perpetuals
issue and is joint bookrunner and lead manager along with
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and DBS.
($1 = 1.2991 Singapore dollars)
