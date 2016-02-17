TOKYO Feb 17 Singapore's Global Logistic Properties and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have set up a 100 billion yen ($880 million) fund to develop modern warehouses in Japan, their second joint venture in the country.

Growth in e-commerce has helped make warehouses around the world hot property assets. Helped by debt financing, the fund's assets are expected to reach $2 billion over three years, GLP and CPPIB said.

CPPIB, one of the world's leading retirement funds, has been active in logistics investments in Asia.

In December, it pledged $1 billion in additional funds for a partnership with Goodman Group Pty Ltd that invests in Chinese warehouses and logistics facilities. In November, it and other partners unveiled an investment of up to $1 billion in a separate venture in South Korea.

GLP and CPPIB set up their first joint fund for Japan in 2011 to invest in logistic facilities. GLP has $8.2 billion worth of assets under management in Japan.

($1 = 113.4900 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo and Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)