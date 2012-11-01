SINGAPORE Nov 1 Singapore's Global Logistic
Properties Ltd, one of the world's largest operators
of warehouses and other logistics facilities, said on Thursday
it is setting up a real estate investment trust in Japan with 30
properties.
The properties are worth $2.6 billion and the Singapore firm
expects to raise a net $1.3 billion from the sale. GLP intends
to use the proceeds primarily for investment in China and Japan.
"As sole sponsor, GLP will act as the property and asset
manager of the J-REIT. Accordingly, GLP will receive asset and
property management fees, as well as fees arising from the
subsequent acquisition and disposition of properties," GLP said
in a statement.
In Japan, GLP now has 68 wholly owned logistics facilities
and another 15 that are owned by a joint venture.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)