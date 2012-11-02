(Repeats story from Thursday with no changes to text)

* Japan REIT to have 30 properties worth $2.6 bln

* GLP will use proceeds to invest in China, Japan

* Shares close 3.5 pct higher in weak Singapore market (Adds quotes, details, share price)

By Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Singapore's Global Logistic Properties Ltd, one of the world's largest warehouse operators, plans to raise $1.3 billion by setting up a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Japan.

The group will set up its first real estate investment trust with 30 properties valued at $2.6 billion. The Singapore firm expects to raise net cash proceeds of $1.3 billion that it will use mainly for projects in China and Japan.

Reuters reported GLP's intentions to spin off properties via a REIT - an investment vehicle that owns real estate assets and pays regular dividends to investors - in September last year.

"The transaction will drive long term shareholder value as it monetises a considerable proportion of our portfolio and will generate stable recurring income for the group, diversifying our earnings base," Deputy Chairman Jeffrey Schwartz said in a statement.

As a sole sponsor, GLP can place more properties into the REIT, and earn asset and property management fees, as well as fees arising from the subsequent acquisition and sale of properties.

"This REIT in Japan should be positive for them as they can unlock the value from their assets," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian in Singapore.

GLP has 68 wholly-owned logistics facilities in Japan as well as 15 other assets owned by a joint venture. It also owns or manages properties in around 30 Chinese cities.

Schwartz told Reuters in an interview last month the firm was keen to grow at a rapid pace in China to support the boom in online commerce.

GLP, which is nearly 51 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp., competes with companies such as Australia's Goodman Group Property Ltd and U.S. firm Prologis Inc.

GLP shares closed up 3.5 percent on Thursday in a weak market. The stock is one of the best performers on the Straits Times Index so far this year, having surged nearly 52 percent versus the 14 percent gain in the benchmark index.

Out of 13 analysts tracking the company, eight have 'strong buy' or 'buy' ratings, four have 'hold' calls and one has a 'sell' recommendation, Thomson Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)