SINGAPORE Feb 2 Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties Ltd, which owns and operates warehouses in China and Japan, said on Thursday it plans to build a multi-tenant logistics facility in Japan's Soja City at an estimated cost of $103 million.

GLP Soja will be the second development undertaken by the Japan Development Fund, a 50-50 joint venture between GLP and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board that was launched in September 2011. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)