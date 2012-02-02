Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer
SINGAPORE Feb 2 Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties Ltd, which owns and operates warehouses in China and Japan, said on Thursday it plans to build a multi-tenant logistics facility in Japan's Soja City at an estimated cost of $103 million.
GLP Soja will be the second development undertaken by the Japan Development Fund, a 50-50 joint venture between GLP and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board that was launched in September 2011. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 16