SINGAPORE Feb 2 Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties Ltd, which owns and operates warehouses in China and Japan, said on Thursday it plans to build a multi-tenant logistics facility in Japan's Soja City at an estimated cost of $103 million.
GLP Soja will be the second development undertaken by the Japan Development Fund, a 50-50 joint venture between GLP and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board that was launched in September 2011.
GLP said in a separate statement on Thursday that it has leased a 91,000 square meter fulfillment centre in Tianjin, China to an unnamed customer in the e-commerce business.
"China and Japan's e-commerce market has entered a period of high speed growth... As a result we are seeing strong demand for modern logistics facilities from our clients across our portfolio," GLP's chief executive Ming Z. Mei said in a statement. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
