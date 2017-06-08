SINGAPORE, June 8 Singapore-listed warehouse
operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said on
Thursday short-listed bidders for the firm should submit their
proposals by end-June.
Reuters reported in February, citing sources familiar with
the process, that private equity firms Warburg Pincus,
Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the
bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for the firm.
GLP, backed by sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd,
said no binding proposals have been received yet and the firm's
special committee will conduct a review of all terms of the
proposals prior to making a recommendation.
GLP's customers include Amazon and JD.Com. It operates
industrial properties worldwide worth about $40 billion and
earns two-thirds of its revenue from China.
The company, which has a market value of $10.3 billion,
closed up 0.3 percent at S$2.94 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; editing by Jason Neely)