SINGAPORE Feb 3 Global Logistic Properties
, which builds warehouses and distribution centres for
clients such as Amazon and JD.Com, said it had received several
bids for the Singapore-listed company, which counts sovereign
wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd as its biggest investor.
GLP, which operates about $40 billion of industrial
properties worldwide and earns two-thirds of its revenue from
China, was thrust into the spotlight late last year when it
announced a strategic business review after being nudged by GIC.
"The company wishes to update that it has received various
non-binding proposals from a number of parties in connection
with the strategic review," GLP said in a statement on Friday.
The company, whose shares have jumped since late last year
to give it a market value of $9 billion, however said there was
no assurance any transaction will materialise from such
proposals or the strategic review.
Sources have told Reuters that Chinese investment firms and
global private equity groups were interested in GLP.
