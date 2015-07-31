SINGAPORE, July 31 Global Logistic Properties
Ltd (GLP) on Friday booked a 49 percent rise in
first-quarter profit on rising asset values and income from an
expanded fund management platform, but cut its China warehouse
development goal due to market uncertainty.
Singapore-headquartered GLP, which operates warehouses in
China, Japan, Brazil and the United States, said profit after
tax and minority interest reached $268.1 million.
It also said it aimed to finish developing $1.1 billion
worth of warehouse space in China in the business year through
March, rather the $1.4 billion targeted in February.
"Recent volatility in capital markets has some impact on
customer sentiment," Chief Executive Ming Mei said on an
earnings conference call. The firm's long-term China outlook
remained positive, he said.
Of 18 analysts monitoring GLP, 17 recommend or strongly
recommend buying the firm's stock, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Most analysts expect GLP to benefit from growing demand for
logistics facilities due to a booming e-commerce market.
Over the past two years, GLP and partners have agreed to buy
over $13 billion worth of warehouse space via GLP's fund
management platform, including a deal this week to buy a $4.55
billion logistics portfolio in the United States.
GLP shares were down 4.4 percent in Friday morning trade,
while the broader market was 1.5 percent lower.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)