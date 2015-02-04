Feb 4 Mobile game developer Glu Mobile Inc said it would partner with top-selling singer Katy Perry to develop a new mobile game, which will include her voice and likeness.

The company, known for its hit "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" game, said it expects to release the game in the fourth quarter.

Glu shares jumped 14 percent to $4.39 in extended trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)