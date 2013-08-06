Aug 6 Glu Mobile Inc reported lower quarterly revenue as it sold fewer games to smartphone and tablet users.

The maker of "Contract Killer" and "Deer Hunter" games reported net loss of $2.9 million, or 4 cents per share, For the second quarter, compared with $3 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 16.5 percent to $24.4 million.