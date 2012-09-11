DETROIT, Sept 11 General Motors Co has
named a new director of advertising for its flagship Chevrolet
brand in the United States, the company said.
Molly Peck was moved to her new post from director of
advertising for Cadillac, GM's luxury brand, a position she held
since last year.
Peck replaces Kevin Mayer, who left GM several months ago to
take an executive advertising position with Volkswagen of
America.
Peck led Cadillac's advertising campaign to promote its new
small luxury sedan, the ATS.
Chevrolet through August has accounted for 71 percent of
GM's U.S. sales, compared to 6 percent for Cadillac, according
to Autodata Corp.
Peck reports to Chris Perry, Chevrolet vice president of
global marketing.