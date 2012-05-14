DETROIT May 14 General Motors Co, the
largest U.S. automaker, is interested in buying Ally Financial
Inc's international operations, GM's chief executive told
Bloomberg on Monday.
"We're interested in it, but we're not going to bleed to buy
it," CEO Dan Akerson told Bloomberg in an interview. "We're the
natural buyer."
Ally is GM's former in-house financing arm.
GM is "probably not" interested in acquiring Ally's U.S.
operations, Akerson told the news agency. A GM spokesman
confirmed Akerson's comments.
Ally's mortgage unit filed for bankruptcy protection earlier
Monday and said it will sell some international operations to
repay $12 billion in U.S. government loans stemming from its
bailout.