Oct 25 General Motors Co said it will
invest $450 million to expand production in Argentina and launch
a new Chevrolet model in late 2015.
GM declined to reveal details on the new car, other than to
say it will be based on a global platform and will supplement
local production of the Chevrolet Agile and Classic.
The new Chevrolet, which is slated to go into production at
GM's Rosario plant in October 2015, will be sold in Argentina
and exported to other markets in the region.
GM's latest investment is part of a broader plan to expand
its presence in Argentina and neighboring Brazil, where the
automaker earlier this week unveiled its new Chevrolet Onix
compact.
GM plans to introduce 12 new Chevrolet models in Argentina
over the next three years, including the Onix, the Cobalt and
the Trailblazer, a GM spokesman said.