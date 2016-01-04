Jan 4 General Motors Co named Chief Executive Mary Barra as the chairman of its board, effective immediately.

Barra succeeds Theodore Solso, who will continue serving as the board's lead independent director, the company said on Monday. (bit.ly/1Z2LYia)

Barra's appointment as GM's chief executive in 2014 made her the first woman to lead a major U.S. automaker. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)