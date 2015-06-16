The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday it is using old batteries from its first-generation Chevrolet Volt extended-range electric car for secondary purposes including powering an office building.

The company, which is close to launching the second-generation Volt hybrid plug-in car, said repurposed five used batteries from the first-generation Volt are powering the General Motors Enterprise Data Centre at its Milford Proving Ground. (bit.ly/1JVyQ4I)

"Even after the battery has reached the end of its useful life in a Chevrolet Volt, up to 80 percent of its storage capacity remains," said Pablo Valencia, senior manager, battery life cycle management.

GM said it is working on the secondary functions of Volt batteries with partners to test systems for other commercial and non-commercial uses.

In 2012, GM tested repackaged Volt batteries to provide two hours of electricity for three to five average American homes. (bit.ly/1G0CDJh)

Unlike electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O), which last month unveiled a separate product for the stationary energy market, GM is focussing on extending the economic life of a battery after its use in an electric vehicle.

