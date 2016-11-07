(Repeats story originally published on Saturday)
By Joseph White
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. Nov 5 General Motors Co
is ramping up production of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars at a
factory north of Detroit and is on track to start delivering
vehicles as promised by the end of the year, company officials
said on Friday.
Barring a last-minute stumble, GM will be first to offer an
electric car with more than 200 miles of driving range at a
starting price of less than $40,000 before tax credits. Silicon
Valley electric car maker Tesla has said its entry in this new
market segment, the Model 3, will launch next year.
The Bolt and the Model 3 represent contrasting strategies to
push electric vehicles into the mainstream of the U.S. auto
market.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said the company will
overhaul its Fremont, California, factory to build as many as
500,000 Model 3 sedans and related models a year. Tesla's Model
3 design prototypes show a car aimed at German luxury sedans
such as the Audi A3 or A4. Musk has said nearly 400,000 people
have put down deposits on the Model 3.
GM, however, is taking a more cautious approach. The $37,495
Bolt, with a 238-mile range, is a compact, utilitarian hatchback
with design features such as a thin front seat to increase
rear-seat legroom, aimed at making the car attractive to drivers
for ride-hailing services.
GM's Maven car-sharing operation will receive Bolts to offer
drivers who want to work for GM's ride-hailing partner, Lyft.
Company officials will not say how many customers have tried to
order Bolts from dealers.
GM is also hedging its bets on production targets after
getting burned in the past by over-estimating demand for
electric or hybrid cars. Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid
cars represent just 1 percent of the U.S. light vehicle market,
despite government efforts to promote cleaner
cars.
At GM's Orion assembly plant, Bolts are rolling off the same
final assembly line as gasoline-fueled Chevrolet Sonic sedans
and hatchbacks. During a tour on Friday, every fourth or fifth
car on the line was a Bolt.
The Orion plant is working on one shift, building at a pace
of about 90,000 cars a year.
GM redesigned the Orion assembly operation to allow workers
to build either Bolts or Sonics and can shift production
depending on demand, said Yves Dontigny, launch manager for the
Bolt.
At one assembly station, after a Sonic body is mated to its
gasoline engine and axles, a carrier wheels the battery pack for
a Bolt into place. The same workers secure it to a Bolt body
hanging on a carrier overhead.
