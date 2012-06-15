* Union estimates 50 workers have accepted buyout offer

SAO PAULO, June 15 General Motor Co shut down a shift at a Brazilian factory, a metalworkers union said on Friday, as automakers in the country scale back production to draw down inventories near a four-year high.

A voluntary buyout plan GM offered last week has only been accepted by about 50 workers, the union estimated, urging the company to pledge to avoid layoffs. Press representatives for GM declined to comment on the matter.

The company said last week the buyouts were a structural adjustment to maintain its current production program. The union said in a press statement that GM was closing down a shift on a line for Corsa, Zafira and Meriva models in Sao Jose dos Campos.

Carmakers have slowed production as domestic dealerships work to sell off inventories near their highest since November 2008. The car market is slipping as Brazilians strain under record household debts, and banks nervous about defaults reject more auto loans.

A senior Ford executive told Reuters in an interview published on Friday that the company expects Brazil's auto market to set a new sales record by the end of the year despite a sluggish start. Carmakers hope tax breaks and record-low interest rates jumpstart stagnant business at dealerships.

Still, analysts are second-guessing the industry's estimate of 4 percent to 5 percent growth for 2012. Sales through May fell 5 percent from a year ago, raising concerns that the world's fifth largest auto market could shrink for the first time in nearly a decade.