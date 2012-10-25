* GM targets fast-growing small SUV segment
* Chevy Trax will enter Brazil next year as import-source
* Trax production began in Mexico this month
By Ben Klayman
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 General Motors Co plans
to bring its new Chevrolet Trax to Brazil in an effort to end
the dominance its smaller U.S. rival Ford Motor Co has
enjoyed in the small sport utility vehicle segment.
GM executives said GM had always intended to bring the Trax,
which it began building in Mexico this month, to Brazil, but new
trade barriers have complicated plans, said Carlos Barba, head
of GM design in Brazil.
Brazil renegotiated a trade accord with Mexico this year to
cap car imports and hiked taxes steeply on foreign-made cars in
an effort to protect industrial jobs.
"That car was totally coming" to Brazil, Barba told Reuters.
"It was done to be here. It is totally frustrating."
Ford introduced its popular Brazilian-built EcoSport in 2003
after showing it at the 2002 Sao Paulo auto show the prior year.
The compact SUV segment has since become one of the
fastest-growing niches in the world's fourth-largest auto
market.
A redesigned version of the popular SUV, which last year hit
700,000 sales in Brazil since its inception, went on sale last
month with a starting price of about $26,000.
EcoSport forged the compact SUV segment in Brazil, but lost
its lead this year to the new Renault Duster, which
outsold the older Ford SUV by about 44 percent through
September. Ford officials are quick to point out that the trend
has reversed since the new model EcoSport came out.
"I see us continuing our segment leadership," Ford Brazil
President Steven Armstrong said in an interview on Monday at the
Sao Paulo auto show.
And newer rivals are coming. Honda said this week
it would bring a small SUV to Brazil beginning in 2014, while
Suzuki has already begun making its Jimny in Brazil.
At the Sao Paulo show this week, Volkswagen
unveiled a mini SUV concept, the Taigun, which Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn said could be built in Brazil. Some Chinese
models also could enter the segment through a Brazilian
importer.
GM has said the Trax, which was introduced last month at the
Paris auto show, will be sold in more than 140 markets with
Mexico and Canada getting the SUV first. While saying the United
States will not get the Trax, the SUV's other markets have not
been identified.
One GM official, who asked not to be identified discussing
company strategy, said the No. 1 U.S. automaker would introduce
the car by the middle of next year as an import with the plan to
eventually build it at the company's Sao Caetano do Sul assembly
plant if a cost-efficient deal can be reached with the plant's
union work force.
When asked whether GM will build the Trax in Brazil, Barba
declined to provide details, citing recent changes to Brazilian
tax law.
" We are working on that," he said. "We have a plan. We'll
get there, but I cannot tell you the dates."
Barba said GM has killed programs for a vehicle similar to
the Trax twice before and acknowledged envy of Ford's success.
"These guys are riding the wave for 10 years and we're just
looking at it," he said.
GM officials are anxious to get an entry into that segment,
but want to make sure whatever the company introduces is
competitive. "We are so late with the small SUV that we need to
make it right," said another company official who asked not to
be identified. "We should have had a small SUV 15 years ago."
Chevy dealers in Brazil, watching the success of the Ford
EcoSport, certainly are anxious to get a small SUV of their own.
"That would be huge for us," said Mauro Antonio Salerno,
co-owner of Nova Chevrolet in Sao Paulo and six other Chevy
dealers in Brazil who has heard the Trax will be available next
year. "We're still waiting."