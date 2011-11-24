COLUMN-Demand, not supply, is the great unknown for lithium and cobalt: Andy Home
LONDON, June 14 The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SAO PAULO Nov 24 General Motors Corp. (GM.N) expects to sell 1.4 million vehicles in South America in 2015, underscoring solid growth in some of the region's biggest economies, South America regional head Jaime Ardila said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
LONDON, June 14 The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
OTTAWA, June 14 Canadian household debt as a share of income dipped in the first quarter but remained near record highs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in a report likely to reinforce concerns that consumers are becoming overextended.