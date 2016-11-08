SAO PAULO Nov 8 Automaker General Motors Co expects sales of new cars and light trucks in Brazil to rise to 2.4 million in 2017 from an estimated 2.1 million this year, an executive said on Tuesday.

"We believe the market will accelerate in the second half of next year," Carlos Zalenga, the head of GM in Brazil, said at an industry event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)