By Brad Haynes
| SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil
SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil Feb 26 Workers at
General Motors Co's Brazilian car factory ended a six-day
strike on Thursday after the company agreed to drop plans to lay
off 800 employees, the union said.
In a compromise deal, GM agreed to furlough 650 workers for
five months as of March 9, with a guarantee they will get their
jobs back, the local metalworkers' union said in a statement.
Stoppage days will not be deducted from wages and the
company vowed not to retaliate against workers who walked off
the job in the longest strike GM has faced in Brazil in the last
12 years, the union said.
Workers brought production to a standstill last week to
protest GM's proposal to furlough nearly 800 workers for two
months before laying them off in April.
The strike in Sao Jose dos Campos, 55 miles (90 km) outside
Sao Paulo, was the most recent in a wave of labor disruptions
this year in Brazil's slumping auto industry, which trimmed 7
percent of workers last year as output plunged.
GM has cut its payrolls at the factory from about 7,500
workers in 2012 to about 5,200 currently.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)