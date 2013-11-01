Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* GM says in Oct dealers delivered 226,402 vehicles in U.S., up 16 percent

* GM Oct U.S. Retail sales were up 16 percent and fleet sales were up 14 percent

* GM says inventory for all vehicles at oct-end 727,812 vehicles versus. 670,191 at sept-end

* GM estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in oct in 15.6 million range

* GM says calendar year-to-date estimate of u.s. Saar for light vehicle sales in 15.6 million range Source text -Further company coverage: