BRIEF-Carnival Corp increases quarterly dividend, authorizes additional $1 bln share repurchase program
* Carnival Corporation & plc increases quarterly dividend and authorizes additional $1 billion share repurchase program
Nov 1 (Reuters) -
* GM says in Oct dealers delivered 226,402 vehicles in U.S., up 16 percent
* GM Oct U.S. Retail sales were up 16 percent and fleet sales were up 14 percent
* GM says inventory for all vehicles at oct-end 727,812 vehicles versus. 670,191 at sept-end
* GM estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in oct in 15.6 million range
* GM says calendar year-to-date estimate of u.s. Saar for light vehicle sales in 15.6 million range
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model