REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
Oct 1 GM
* Says China joint ventures planning to invest $14 billion from 2014 to 2018 to open five new assembly plants
* Says to launch 60 new or refreshed vehicles in china, including 9 new suvs, from 2014 to 2018
* Says GM Financial expects to enter china market later this year
* Says plans to cut core vehicle platforms from 14 in 2015 to 11 in 2020 and to 4 in 2025
* Says expects China joint ventures to maintain net income margins in 9 to 10 percent range Further company coverage:
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.