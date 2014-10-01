Oct 1 GM

* Says China joint ventures planning to invest $14 billion from 2014 to 2018 to open five new assembly plants

* Says to launch 60 new or refreshed vehicles in china, including 9 new suvs, from 2014 to 2018

* Says GM Financial expects to enter china market later this year

* Says plans to cut core vehicle platforms from 14 in 2015 to 11 in 2020 and to 4 in 2025

* Says expects China joint ventures to maintain net income margins in 9 to 10 percent range Further company coverage: