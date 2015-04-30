BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 GM :
* Announces $5.4 billion in U.S. plant investments
* Says $783.5 million identified for three Michigan facilities
* Says to invest $520 million for tooling and equipment for future new vehicle programs at Lansing Delta township assembly plant
* Says to invest $139.5 million for a new body shop and stampingfacility upgrades at pre-production operations in warren
* Says will detail the remaining $4.6 billion and identify plants involved over next several months Source text: bit.ly/1I0PDny Further company coverage:
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"